AT&T offering $10K in reward for tips as copper theft surges in eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — Thieves in Eastern Kentucky have reportedly stolen copper 99 times this year, costing AT&T roughly $500,000 in repairs, putting emergency services at risk, according to AT&T.

AT&T and Kentucky State Police are warning the public about a surge in copper thefts across eastern Kentucky, stating the crimes are disrupting 911 lines, cell service, and internet access for thousands of residents and businesses.

AT&T Kentucky President Carlos Sanchez said the thefts pose serious dangers beyond financial loss.

"It is a dangerous activity for people to be doing this. They're putting themselves at risk and the public at risk," Sanchez said.

According to AT&T, last year was even worse with 205 reported thefts, totaling $1.6 million in repairs and disrupted service for more than 8,000 homes and businesses.

AT&T technician William Goley said the damage extends well beyond phone lines.

"When people are stealing the copper lines, they're hitting our fiber optic cables, which is taking out cell phone sites. They're taking out ambulance services," Goley said.

In January, 911 lines were down for about five hours in Estill County when the theft of about 1,500 feet of telecommunications cable disrupted internet service across multiple counties.

"It's illegal for one thing, but you could actually cause someone to lose their life," Estill County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Riddell said.

Sanchez said stopping the thefts requires a collective effort.

"It is important for us to work on this as a community," he said.

To encourage the community to report tips, AT&T is offering a $10,000 reward in Kentucky for information leading to the arrest and conviction of copper theft suspects.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael Coleman urged anyone who spots suspicious activity to speak up.

"If you see something, say something. It's just one phone call, and we'll have troopers out there. " Coleman said.

As for anyone attempting to commit copper theft?

"If you're cutting wire and you're messing up these telephone lines, if we find you, we are going to charge you," Coleman added.

Residents with information about copper theft are encouraged to call local law enforcement or AT&T Global Security at 1-888-871-2622. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

In March of 2025, the Kentucky Legislature passed Senate Bill 64, making it a felony to possess critical infrastructure, such as telecom wire.