AT&T outages reported around the region

(LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that AT&T is updating its phone system and that anyone with their service cannot call 911.

The post from the sheriff's office states that it is not a dispatch issue. The office adds that they will alert everyone if they are notified about a time frame regarding when service will be restored.

A post from Kentucky Baseball on X also alerted fans to the issue, asking that those who attended today's game bring cash for portable concessions stands. They cited "AT&T internet outages" as being the issue.