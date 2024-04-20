Watch Now
AT&T outages reported around the region

Posted at 7:00 PM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 19:03:21-04

(LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that AT&T is updating its phone system and that anyone with their service cannot call 911.

The post from the sheriff's office states that it is not a dispatch issue. The office adds that they will alert everyone if they are notified about a time frame regarding when service will be restored.

A post from Kentucky Baseball on X also alerted fans to the issue, asking that those who attended today's game bring cash for portable concessions stands. They cited "AT&T internet outages" as being the issue.

