Athletes compete in Special Olympics state flag football tournament

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Despite rain and chilling temperatures, Special Olympics Kentucky hosted its state flag football tournament at George Rogers Clark High School in Clark County, giving athletes a chance to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level.

"I feel like this is football weather. I'm ready to play," said Morgan Turner, one of the players.

The tournament served as the pinnacle event for these athletes, according to Holly Vincent, Special Olympics Senior Director of Sport Competition.

"This is the super bowl for our athletes," Vincent said.

The competition featured athletes running plays from east to west, avoiding defenders, making defensive stops, and demonstrating their skills in front of family and friends. The event brought together participants from across the state as 26 teams face off against each other.

"It brings everyone together. It also gives athletes a chance to shine locally. They also get to travel for a lot of them it's their vacation of the year," Vincent said.

Vincent, who has been involved with Special Olympics Kentucky since 2015 in various capacities from volunteering to coaching, emphasized the importance of these opportunities for continued athletic participation beyond high school.

"For a lot of our athletes that athleticism stops as far as after high school. They are not advancing to college. Having these opportunities in local communities where they can continue to play, train, and stay healthy is crucial," Vincent said.

The tournament provided more than just athletic competition. Turner described learning valuable life lessons through the sport.

"I learn patience….having fun…. It's a family environment… You learn that pretty quick," Turner said.

The athletes embodied the Special Olympics oath throughout the competition, regardless of the final scores.

"Our oath is let me win, but if I can't win let me be brave in the attempt. All of our athletes are showing that oath by being out here. They get the opportunity to grow their skill level, make new friends, and socialize with everyone," Vincent said.

If you would like to volunteer or coach at a Special Olympics event visit Special Olympics Kentucky - Special Olympics Kentucky