Atlanta International Airport closure affecting Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Weather across the Southeast, including Atlanta, caused headaches for quite a few passengers flying out of Blue Grass Airport Friday morning.

Hundreds of Delta flights were canceled or delayed. Those who had connecting flights in Atlanta found themselves scrambling to make last-minute arrangements.

"Patience. Patience is the word for today," said Lexington resident Tom Biederman.

Tom and Lisa Biederman showed up at Blue Grass Airport Friday morning, only to head right back home.

"Well, we were going to New Orleans," explained Biederman. "We have been watching the weather, worried about it and our worst fears came to pass."

Their flight had been delayed a few times due to weather across the Southeast.

As of 12:15 p.m. Friday, Delta had all five runways closed at Atlanta International Airport.

The airline said it was "managing worse-than-expected" winter weather, canceling 500 Delta and Delta connection flights.

"Probably not going to make our connection," said Biederman. "We might get to New Orleans at midnight or maybe not. We don't want to spend the night in Atlanta so, it just doesn't make sense."

Jill Sobczak is from Tennessee and is in Lexington visiting family. She had a connecting flight in Atlanta, but because of the storm and delays, she chose to re-book for another day.

"So originally we were supposed to transit through L.A. and we were nervous about that," explained Sobczak. "The fires are heartbreaking and by rebooking because of the snow and Atlanta's airport being canceled, by rebooking on Sunday, we are not going through L.A. We are just going Atlanta straight to San Jose."

Jill said they are just taking a "snow day" tomorrow.

"I didn't even bring a jacket into this place because I thought I was landing in California," said Sobczak. "Family will pick us up in a few minutes and we till take our snow day tomorrow and try again on Sunday."