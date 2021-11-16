Attorney General Search Warrant Task Force continues work on no-knock warrants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Attorney General's Search Warrant Task Force will soon issue its recommendations on search warrants - specifically, no-knock search warrants - in Kentucky.

No-knock warrants became a hot topic after Louisville Metro Police used one the night Breonna Taylor was killed. Since then, Kentucky has been focused on figuring out better protocols for these types of warrants.

The state has already passed a new law that limits the use of no-knock warrants. But the Attorney General's Task Force is also working on further recommendations.

On Monday, the group heard from a woman who was on the receiving end of a no-knock search warrant.

"It was just like any other night, I thought," said Victoria Lopez. "Then, my life was pretty chaotic, so there wasn't really a norm. But we were just sitting on the couch, and kind of like you see on TV, the door just gets kicked in."

Victoria Lopez told the task force that she was battling addiction at the time and made poor choices, which led to the police getting a no-knock search warrant for her home. Since then, she has been sober and is able to offer a unique perspective on no-knocks.

She explained that it was scary when police busted through her door, especially for her young kids who were inside at the time.

She told the task force to keep kids and others who may be inside of the home in mind when they make their recommendations. She suggests figuring out a way to remove the kids before police arrive or having a professional on location to help the children.

"You know, maybe a social worker - bringing a social worker along," said Lopez. "Or even before - removing the children. You already know that they're in this situation. Have them removed and then execute the search warrant."