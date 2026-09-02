Attorney refutes Lancaster Police report involving 84-year-old Ronald Maples

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Three Lancaster police officers are on administrative suspension while an internal investigation is underway into an encounter that left 84-year-old Ronald Maples injured.

Lancaster Mayor Michael Gaffney announced the suspensions following the incident, which occurred Friday night at Ronald's home on Colony Road.

According to Ronald's grandson, Ronnie Lee Maples, the situation began with ongoing disputes with neighbors who live behind the house, who he said were repeatedly trespassing on the property.

"I wanna see justice done," Ronnie Lee said.

"I'm not saying all cops are bad because they're not, but it just shows that there are bad ones," Ronnie Lee said.

Ronnie Lee said police arrived at Ronald's home Friday night. According to Ronnie Lee, officers pulled a no trespassing sign Ronald had placed within his property boundary out of the ground and threw it on his porch.

Ronald's attorney, Ephraim Helton, showed LEX News pictures of blood on Ronald's front porch and just inside his house.

"They had no warrant, they had no right to come inside the house and they push him in the house and they literally beat him," Helton said.

Ronald received a citation from Lancaster police. An officer stated Ronald struck him in the face on the right side with his left hand using a closed fist.

Helton disputed that account, noting a prior injury to Ronald's hand.

"If you're going to strike on the right side, you have to hit from the left if you're going to strike somebody on the right jaw facing them. His thumb had almost been severed in a skill saw accident several years ago....he cannot close that hand," Helton said.

Helton said his team will retain a human factors expert to refute the police report.

"You beat the tar out of an 84 year old man then you turn around and charge him with a felony, boy that's just awful," Helton said.

Ronald is facing charges of third-degree assault and resisting arrest. He is due in court Oct. 12.

The Lancaster Police Department does not have body cameras, which Helton identified as a major issue in the case.

Ronald suffered multiple broken bones and other injuries as a result of the encounter.

Practicing law for 44 years in Central Kentucky, Helton adds: "This is probably the worst beating I've ever seen by law enforcement by a citizen, especially an 84-year-old citizen."

