Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Attorneys: New redistricting maps likely to apply in 2022

FLPoNrzVUAUo4F2.jpg
Karolina Buczek
FLPoNrzVUAUo4F2.jpg
Posted at 6:35 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 18:35:20-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys on both sides of the redistricting lawsuit in Kentucky agree on one thing. Both say the new district boundaries passed by the legislature will likely be the maps that candidates will run on in 2022.

The Lexington Herald-Leader says Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate is on no tight deadline to rule on the case. All briefs and conclusions are due on June 15.

That would be nearly a month after the May 17 primary.

Most involved in the case expect the matter will ultimately be decided before the Kentucky Supreme Court.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Prime time is all the time!

Download the App!