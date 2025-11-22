ATV accident leaves Lincoln County father fighting for life in ICU

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lincoln County father is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit after an ATV accident left him with multiple injuries, and his family is asking the community for help.

Tony Clem was riding an ATV home after doing farm work when the accident occurred. His daughter, Kasey Clem, said her father hit a rut, causing the handlebars to jerk and the vehicle to flip.

Tony fell unconscious and was pinned under the 4-wheeler for about 45 minutes before waking up and calling for help from his friend who was nearby.

"The doctor said for him to be unconscious for that long with a collapsed lung, and the four wheeler on top of him and then to be able to call for help that was a miracle in itself," Kasey said.

The accident left Tony with nine broken ribs, a broken left collarbone and shoulder blade, a collapsed lung, and a concussion. He is currently being treated at the University of Kentucky Hospital, where doctors say his condition changes minute by minute.

"The doctor said that they can't even give us a day-by-day thing, that it's just minute by minute," Kasey said.

Over the past few days, Tony's condition has been fluctuating.

"My sister that was there today called me and told me that the respiratory therapist can't believe how worse he's gotten, like his body is getting tired." Kasey added, "It's been hard to try and manage his pain, because he's in excruciating pain," Kasey said.

The emotional toll on the family has been overwhelming. Kasey said she and her sisters are trying to stay strong for her family.

"We can't really react, my sisters and I, because when we're with him, we have to stay strong for him. Then when we go home to our children, we can't really release it then." Kasey said "Because we don't want to worry them. We're just trying to hold it in, like we've not really even got to process all of this," she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses, which has raised more than $3,500.

"He started tearing up. He said, I didn't know people cared for me like that. It's just enough to give him a little bit more of a reason to fight because dad, people do care about you, like you're not a nobody," Kasey said.

Kasey described her father as always putting his loved ones before himself.

"My daddy has always worked hard. His whole entire life. Growing up, we didn't have the best of everything, but we had what we needed. He always made sure that he provided." She adds, "Even now, he gets Social Security, and he still tries to get every single grandkid and child a Christmas gift. Even if he thinks that it's going to put him behind or not be able to pay his electric bill. He's selfless."

The family expects a long road to recovery and continues to ask for prayers and financial support as they navigate this difficult time.

"I don't think God was done with him. That's why he allowed him to get out from underneath the four wheeler," Kasey said.

