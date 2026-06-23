Audit firm asks Fayette County Public Schools to approve up to $35,000 in additional costs

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The firm conducting an independent audit of Fayette County Public Schools is asking the district to amend its contract to allow for additional costs of up to $35,000.

In a letter dated June 17, 2026, Weaver and Tidwell, L.L.P. asked District Finance Officer Kyna Koch to approve an addendum to the original engagement agreement. The Houston, Texas-based firm cited the complexity of the audit and changes since the contract began as reasons for the additional time and cost.

The original contract, approved by the Fayette County Public Schools Board at its December 8, 2026 planning meeting, was valued at $121,650 for 500 hours of work. The audit is designed to provide a deep-dive assessment of the district's internal budget and financial controls, processes, and departmental operations.

Weaver and Tidwell said it needs around 100 additional hours to complete the audit, at a cost not to exceed $35,000.

The addendum was placed before the board as an action item for a vote at its June 22 regular meeting. The agenda item, prepared by Koch, noted the superintendent had given prior approval of the recommendation.

