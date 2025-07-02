Auditor Ball releases findings of 'special examination' into KY Department of Education

(LEX 18) — Auditor Allison Ball released the findings of a special examination on July 1 into the Kentucky Department of Education.

“Kentucky’s children deserve to receive the education they need to be competitive in the real world,” Auditor Ball said in a press release. “This examination provides a clear path forward for student success, parent accessibility, and teacher support in all of Kentucky’s schools. It can serve as a guiding document for Commissioner Fletcher as he continues his work to improve the state of public education across our Commonwealth.”

According to a release, "House Bill 825 required an audit of KDE to review the consistent underperformance of the body governing Kentucky's public education."

The release states that the audit examined KDE's activities from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2024.

For a list of the findings in the audit, go to: Auditor Ball Releases Special Exam Revealing Inefficiencies and Gaps in Kentucky Department of Education - Auditor of Public Accounts.

Kentucky Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher released the following statement in response to the audit:

"I’d like to thank the staff at the Kentucky Department of Education who were involved in this comprehensive audit. It took many, many hours of staff time to speak with the auditors and provide the documents that were required for this deep look at how the agency operates. In every section, the report highlights the good work agency staff have been doing to support the students and educators of Kentucky. The audit showed that morale at KDE is high, our staff members truly believe in the agency’s work and that superintendents believe they can rely on KDE to provide them with high-quality resources. KDE is an organization focused on continuous improvement. We look forward to utilizing the APA’s final report to identify opportunities for future growth and plans for continued improvement in service of Kentucky’s public school students. We welcome the opportunity to work with the Kentucky General Assembly for the legislative changes necessary to accomplish recommendations within the report."

Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne and House Primary and Secondary Education Chair Scott Lewis issued the following joint statement: