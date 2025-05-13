Authorities ask for help finding missing 12-year-old girl out of Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office asked the community for help in finding 12-year-old Kamora J. Parks, who was reportedly last seen in downtown Somerset.

According to Sergeant Ron Hellard with the sheriff's office, Parks left her home on County Line Road on Sunday.

Hellard described Parks as standing at 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 107 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie and red or orange yoga pants.

Further, the sheriff's office noted that she has a tattoo on her left forearm that reads "2007."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parks was asked by the sheriff's office to call Pulaski County 9-1-1 at 679-3200 or the sheriff's office at 606-678-5145.