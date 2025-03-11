Authorities in Casey County are looking for missing teenager

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities in Casey County are still looking for a missing teenager.

16-year-old Harmony Smith, who has missing since at least Saturday, was last seen on Possom Trot Road in Liberty.

In an updated social media post, the Casey County Sheriff's Office said that "anyone caught with withholding or harboring a missing juvenile will be charged/arrested."

Possible charges include kidnapping, unlawful transaction with a minor, and hindering an investigation.

Smith is 5'5, 110 pounds with brown hair past her shoulders and brown eyes.