Authorities in Corbin responding to large house fire on Steele Street

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Corbin Police Department reported that fire units are on the scene of a large house fire on Steele Street off Fifth Street Road as of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The department noted in a post that preliminary information suggests that "the tenant is an avid gun enthusiast." Officials said the "loud explosion" that was heard is because of that reason.

At this time, authorities in Corbin are working the scene and asked community members to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.