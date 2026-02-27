Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lexington Police responding to collision on Old Todds Rd at Richmond Service Rd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 on the scene is reporting that Lexington emergency personnel are responding to a collision at Richmond Road and Old Todds Road Friday morning.

Lexwrecks on X is reporting that the intersection is partially shut down.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.

