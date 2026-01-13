Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Authorities searching for missing Somerset woman last seen on Dec. 23, 2025

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a Somerset woman who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Officials reported that 33-year-old Angela Storms was last seen by family on Dec. 23, 2025, in the area of Sulphur Springs Hollow Road in eastern Pulaski County. A family friend last saw Storms that same night near the intersection of Highway 192 and Stewart Road, police added.

Anyone with information about Storms' whereabouts is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145.

