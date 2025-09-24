Laurel Co. official confirms woman hospitalized after being shot, man in custody

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that a woman was hospitalized after she was "apparently" shot on Wednesday in London. Officials confirm that the alleged shooter is in custody.

The office detailed that an investigation into the shooting is underway. The shooting, officials reported, occurred at a home off Guy Greene Road, around three miles southwest of London.

Officials confirm that the woman was shot at least once in the arm and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The alleged shooting is reportedly being interviewed by authorities.

"Circumstance of the shooting have not been determined, officials stated.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.