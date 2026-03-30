Autopsy report reveals Laurel County man died from multiple gunshot wounds during search warrant

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 63-year-old Laurel County man, Doug Harless, died from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot by police officers serving a search warrant, according to a newly released autopsy report.

Douglas Marshall Harless was pronounced dead late on Dec. 23, 2024. The Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

The autopsy, completed on Feb. 21, 2025, details that Harless suffered gunshot wounds to his head, neck, torso, and extremities. The gunfire caused severe internal injuries, including perforations to his heart, aorta, and right lung, along with fractures to his skull, ribs, and right arm.

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Toxicology reports from Harless's blood and urine were negative for tested substances.

The report notes that numerous projectile fragments were recovered from his body and submitted to the Kentucky State Police.

