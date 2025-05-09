Avenue of Champions to be closed for 1 week for road work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Avenue of Champions in Lexington is expected to be closed from Rose Street to South Limestone for one week for road work, according to LFUCG the Division of Traffic Engineering.

A release from the division says that the road will be closed starting at 5 a.m. on May 12 and will reopen on May 19, depending on the weather. The closure will be in place 24 hours a day during the week.

The release states, "Drivers coming from Euclid Avenue should use Rose Street to East High Street to South Upper Street as a detour. Drivers coming from South Limestone should use East Maxwell Street and Rose Street to detour around the closure. Signage in the area will direct drivers around the closure. This closure will be reflected in the Waze navigation app."

Businesses in the area will be able to use Rose Street for access and UK facilities "will work with the contractor for needed access," according to the release.

During the construction, Lextran will be loading and unloading on East High Street.