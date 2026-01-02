"Avery Claus" delivers two carloads of supplies to Lexington Humane Society

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 7-year-old girl proved this Christmas season that you don't need a sleigh to spread holiday cheer, just a big heart and a very full Amazon wish list.

Instead of toys for herself, Avery Sipes asked Santa for something different this year: donations for the animals at the Lexington Humane Society.

"I got toys and food and treats," Avery said.

Nicknamed "Avery Claus," she came with her two little helpers, her younger brothers, delivering treats to every dog and stopping by the cat habicattery.

"It was two full carloads worth of all kinds of toys, food, kibble, blankets, tons of blankets," said Hannah Ferrell, LHS outreach supervisor.

The Amazon delivery driver certainly had his work cut out for him.

"Sometimes he had to use a cart because there were so many deliveries that day," Avery said.

From tennis balls to water bowls, Avery says every gift, big or small, came with love.

"One of my friends that I grew up riding horses with, she got me some random stuff like tennis balls and stuff. And then there's my grandpa, he got me some like, he got me like a water bowl that you can put like food in and water and stuff," Avery said.

Ferrell praised the young girl's generous spirit.

"That philanthropic spirit can start young, and Avery is such a great example of that," Ferrell said.

The story proves that sometimes the best Christmas gifts aren't found under the tree. They're shared with a wagging tail.

"Thank you to Avery and to Avery's family as well, of course. They did a lot of the heavy lifting and the transportation of the items here, as well as her two really cute younger brothers," Ferrell said.