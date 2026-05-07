AVOL Kentucky expands HIV testing and outreach despite federal funding cuts last summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — AVOL Kentucky is expanding its HIV prevention services even as federal funding cuts force the closure of University of Kentucky programs that served the same community.

The nonprofit lost $200,000 in funding on July 1, 2025, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suspended federal support for HIV prevention services. The cuts marked the first indefinite pause on HIV prevention funding in 32 years.

Andrew Shayde, director of development and communications for AVOL Kentucky, said the organization is pressing forward despite the financial blow.

"Working in the non-profit world is always a little scary because your life and everything you provide to the community depends on dollars," Shayde said.

Before the cuts went into effect, Shayde was direct about his view of the federal decision.

"I think these cuts are foolish," Shayde said.

Now, months later, AVOL Kentucky is expanding outreach, education and HIV testing to 17 recovery centers across the Bluegrass region.

"Quarter one of this year we've almost tripled the amount of HIV tests that we've given and not many nonprofits in this current world are able to say that," Shayde said.

That announcement comes as the University of Kentucky confirmed two programs shut down due to a loss of funding. UK spokesperson Jay Blanton released a statement regarding the shut downs:

"The notices involving the UK College of Medicine Department of Behavioral Science and the UK HealthCare HIV Program Operations (KIRP) were grant funded positions. That funding has been discontinued, resulting in this action. The University is working with those impacted by the loss of this funding and the positions about whether there are other job opportunities with the University or whether they prefer to find employment elsewhere. As with University-funded positions, those impacted have received 60 days of notice and pay.”

Shayde said the UK closures could have a significant impact on the broader community.

"We're expecting some spillover from folks that are not able to access those critical, even life saving services elsewhere in town," Shayde said.

Shayde wants anyone seeking help to know AVOL Kentucky's doors are open.

"We'll get you tested, insurance or no insurance where you're from, what you speak, just come through our doors," Shayde said.

He adds that even though it's been an "uncertain year," AVOL Kentucky, with 12 employees, has not had to let anyone go on staff.

"Because the health of Kentuckians truly matters to us. We see people over dollar signs," Shayde said.

