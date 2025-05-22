Watch Now
AVOL Kentucky unveils new meditation garden at Stonewall Terrace

(LEX 18) — AVOL Kentucky held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday for a new meditation garden at Stonewall Terrace designed to provide a space for remembrance, reflection, and community use.

The event took place from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Stonewall Terrace. Vice Mayor Dan Wu delivered remarks at the ceremony, which included a moment of remembrance for those lost to HIV.

The Meditation Garden provides a restorative outdoor space for individuals living with HIV and other chronic conditions. The garden will serve as a "lasting symbol of healing, remembrance, and hope for the community," organizers stated.

