Babysitter charged with murder after 11-month-old is found dead in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Central City man is facing multiple charges after police say an 11-month-old child was found dead during an investigation over the weekend.

According to the Central City Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call around 5:10 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, the child's father told police his 11-month-old son, Grayson Walton, had been left in the care of 19-year-old Elijah Mayes while he was at work.

Police said Mayes initially told investigators that a family friend picked up the child around 10 p.m. Friday. However, officers interviewed that individual, who reportedly denied picking up the child. A relative later told investigators the last time they saw Grayson was with Mayes at a residence on Hillview Street in Cleaton on Friday.

As the investigation continued, police executed search warrants at properties in Central City and Cleaton. Investigators said suspected methamphetamine was found at the Harrison Avenue residence.

During a search of a home in the 300 block of Hillview Street in Cleaton, officers found Grayson deceased inside the residence.

Mayes was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. He is charged with:



Murder

First-degree criminal abuse

Tampering with physical evidence

Abuse of a corpse

First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

The Central City Police Department said it extends its condolences to Grayson's family and loved ones.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional details about Grayson's death have been released.

