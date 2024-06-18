Baby surrendered at Montgomery County Fire Safe Haven Baby Box

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — A baby was surrendered by their mother at the Montgomery County Fire Safe Haven Baby Box, which is a brand new location in Mount Sterling.

According to Safe Haven Baby Boxes, this marked the 50th surrender for the program.

Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, says the program provides a confidential National Hotline at 1-866-99BABY1 and anonymous in-person surrenders.

In a press release, Montgomery County Fire Captain Zachary Adams said, “Monday afternoon, we were honored and blessed to have a baby surrendered at our Fire Station in Montgomery County, KY. The baby boy was surrendered and appeared to be in good health and was transported to our local hospital. We want to thank Gateway Right to Life for making this possible and Montgomery County Kiwanis for 100% funding of this project! There aren’t words to express how happy we are to be part of this opportunity!”

According to Safe Haven Baby Boxes, 17 states have baby box presences, and the Local Department of Family Services coordinates the adoption process for surrendered infants.

The Mount Sterling Safe Haven Baby Box is located at 521 E High Street.