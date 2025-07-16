Ballard County inmate charged with attempted escape, assault of deputy jailers

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An inmate in Ballard County has been charged after attempting to escape from Ballard County Jail, injuring two deputy jailers in the process.

According to Kentucky State Police, an investigation revealed that 32-year-old Jeremy Lynn entered the jail's control room and "assaulted a corrections employee who was in the control room and attempted to unlock doors from within the control room."

Lynn went on to assault another employee who entered the room before being taken back into custody.

He remains lodged in the Ballard County Jail and faces charges of first degree escape (attempt) and two counts of third degree assault on a correctional employee.