Bank robbery reported in Berea; suspect fled and search is underway

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A trooper with the Kentucky State Police reported that officials are on the scene of a bank robbery at the US Bank on Chestnut Street in Berea Thursday. LEX 18 on the scene is reporting that FBI has arrived.

The suspect has reportedly fled the scene and law enforcement agencies are actively searching the area. KSP asked the public to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity.

Trooper Kearney reported that the suspect in the picture is described as around 6 feet 3 inches tall, wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark gloves, gray sweatpants, and light-colored athletic shoes.

Berea Police Department

Kearney asked that if anyone recognizes this individual contact KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404 or local law enforcement immediately. Kearney added "do not approach."

Madison County Schools added that the Berea Police Department has requested that buses be held in the Berea area temporarily while they work the scene.

The Berea Independent School District reported that school dismissal will be delayed "until it it safe for buses and car riders to travel."

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.