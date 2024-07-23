Baptist Health Hamburg to host free hands-only CPR class for community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — About 350,000 have a cardiac arrest outside of the hospital every year, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Through an initiative, Baptist Health is stepping up with a free opportunity to learn hands-only CPR set for Tuesday.

"People don't realize the importance of CPR and what it can do in the recovery process," Dr. Kelly Waespe said.

Waespe, a Baptist Health Cardiologist in Lexington, is one of the people taking the lead to set up the hands-only CPR event at Baptist Health Hamburg.

"People can just stop by and get the quick version, but the biggest thing I want people to get is practice," Waespe added.

It's about raising awareness on how to help someone who's unresponsive, taking necessary steps to become well-prepared.

"They've heard about it, they know where to put their hands, they know how fast to push, they know how hard to push," Waespe said.

Just a few days ago, Gwen Brown, a neighbor, stepped in and performed CPR, saving the life of a 3-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle in the 3800 block of Trout Court, according to Lexington Police.

As Waespe puts it, "you never know when you might be with someone who experiences a medical emergency." This life-saving technique only takes five to ten minutes to learn.

"The quicker we get to somebody, the more likely they are to have a better outcome in terms of brain health and mental function," Waespe said.

Through lessons from medical professionals walking the halls of Baptist Health, so many people can benefit from learning hands-only CPR.

"From the summer babysitters to the loved ones who are worried about their spouse's health or parents' health," Waespe noted.

This is a partnership. Baptist Health is supporting the American Heart Association's goal to create a nation of lifesavers getting at least one person in every household to know CPR.

The hands-only CPR event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at Baptist Health Hamburg.

No reservations are required.