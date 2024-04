LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Baptist Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new medical center in Hamburg on Saturday.

Although the property was purchased in 2009, the project did not break ground until 2020.

The $253 million investment will bring an emergency room, cancer research, outpatient services, and a surgery center to the area.

The new facility's goal is to serve more Kentuckians in the central and eastern portions of the state.