Baptist Health hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics in several locations

Baptist Health is hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Corbin, Lexington, and Richmond this week. No registration is required.

The clinics will run at the following locations and times:

The Corbin Center, 222 Corbin Center Dr., Corbin. 8 a.m.-3 p.m., April 19-23.

Lexington Green, 161 Lexington Green, Suite B2. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., April 19-22.

EKU Perkins Building, 4436 Kit Carson Dr., Richmond. 8 a.m.-2 p.m., April 20-22.

Appointments are open to people ages 16 and older. Teens under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and a valid photo ID and insurance card for the minor must also be presented.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at these clinics.