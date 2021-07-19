Barbasol volunteer recounts unforgettable week

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — For many people, the defining moments of the Barbasol Championship came at the end of the tournament, during a dramatic playoff matchup, but for Randy Maynard, the highlights came at the beginning of the tournament.

"I was telling somebody it was like Christmas came on July 15," Maynard, 67, said, in an interview with LEX 18 Sunday.

The "Christmas in July" moment came last Thursday, when Maynard, who has volunteered during the tournament since its inaugural season in 2018, was asked to caddie for a golfer.

"I was eager," Maynard said. "I was ready to go."

Maynard caddied for Will MacKenzie, one of the last alternate golfers to make it into the field.

Although Maynard said he held his own weight, he was the first to admit he was a bit rusty.

"I made some very elementary mistakes that I never should have made," said Maynard, who had last caddied in 1984.

MacKenzie dropped out of the tournament during the second round Friday, which left Maynard disappointed.

"I wanted to go nine more holes," he said. "I'll never have this opportunity in a PGA tour again, so I was really looking forward to finishing it."

Dan Koett, the director of media and public relations for the Barbasol Championship, called Maynard "the super volunteer."

"Randy is like the very first person that you meet," Koett said. "He comes up, makes you feel welcomed, and immediately makes you feel like you're a part of the team."

Maynard may be skeptical that he will get another shot to caddy at the tournament, but Koett is not so sure.

"If I'm on tour and I have the chance to pick up somebody like a Randy in my corner," Koett said. "[I'd pick him] all day long."