Barr calls for Norwegian Nobel Committee to grant Trump Nobel Peace Prize

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — US Congressman Andy Barr is urging the Norwegian Nobel Committee to grant President Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize following a ceasefire announcement and pause of the two-year war between Israel and Hamas.

Alongside an immediate ceasefire, Trump's plan of peace includes the release of 48 hostages, the Associated Press reports.

“While countless efforts by American and international leaders over decades have failed to achieve lasting progress, this agreement reflects the President’s tireless commitment to restoring stability and safeguarding lives in one of the world’s most volatile regions,” Barr wrote in a letter to the committee. “In addition to this monumental agreement, President Trump also brokered the Abraham Accords in his first term, another transformational Middle East peace agreement between Israel and multiple Arab countries.

Barr continued, writing that Trump has negotiated peace agreements in four countries over the last nine months, and that his "diplomacy has saved lives, stabilized regions, and rekindled the belief that peace through strength and dialogue is still possible."

Read the full letter below.