Barr, McConnell join Kentucky delegation urging Trump to approve disaster declaration

(LEX NEWS) — Kentucky's congressional delegation is asking President Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for the state following severe flooding and storms last month.

Rep. Andy Barr led the Kentucky Congressional Delegation in sending a letter to President Trump on July 28, urging him to quickly approve a Major Disaster Declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The request follows a July 23, letter from Gov. Andy Beshear asking for the declaration due to a severe statewide weather event that began June 17, and concluded on June 30.

Excessive flooding, tornadoes, strong winds, and hail damaged or destroyed a substantial number of structures and infrastructure across the state during the nearly two-week weather event, the letter explained.

Six Kentuckians died and many more were injured. The storms affected 19 counties and 13 cities, which declared states of emergency.

The letter noted that 42 homes were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable, and over 100 businesses were affected. Roads, bridges, and electric infrastructure were severely damaged, causing considerable economic impact across the state.

Madison County and others in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District were among the hardest-hit areas.

The letter added that state and local disaster response teams are fatigued and overwhelmed, and that volunteers and emergency response organizations have been working to clear debris and muck out flooded homes.

The delegation wrote that federal assistance is necessary given the substantial damage and the challenges faced by state and local resources.

"We appreciate your timely consideration of this request, which will greatly assist Kentucky communities in a desperate time of need," the letter said.

The letter was signed by Barr, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

