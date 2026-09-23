Barry Atkins' 1994 white Chevy pickup stolen from Crab Orchard home, police seek public's help

Crab Orchard, KY- Barry Atkins' 1994 white Chevy pickup truck was stolen from his home on Walnut Street in Crab Orchard sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Sept. 17 according to police.

"I just walked out the door and seen it wasn't there," Atkins said.

The theft has left Atkins without a way to get to work. His boss is now giving him a ride to Lasure's, where he has worked for more than 20 years.

"That's your only means of transportation, right?" Atkins was asked.

"Yeah," Atkins said.

The City of Crab Orchard is asking the public for help finding the truck through a Facebook post, encouraging anyone with information to call Police Chief Jimmy Gipson at Crab Orchard City Hall. Police do not have a photo of the truck.

"It would mean a whole lot if they could find it," Atkins said.

"It meant quite a bit, I just can't deal with no more of this stealing."

The stolen truck is not the only loss Atkins has suffered recently. He says four televisions have been stolen from his property over a three-month span. One of those televisions was inside the truck when it was taken.

"It would mean a whole lot if they could find it," Atkins said.

