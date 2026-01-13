Barry Manilow coming to Rupp Arena in March with $10,000 teacher award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Music legend Barry Manilow will bring his hit-packed concert to Rupp Arena on March 9, as part of six new arena shows announced Tuesday.

The Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winner will perform his greatest hits including "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," "Looks Like We Made It," "Can't Smile Without You" and "Copacabana (At the Copa)."

Organizers reported that the concert will feature Manilow's signature celebration of music education through the Manilow Music Teacher Award. One local educator will be recognized live onstage and will receive $10,000 — a $5,000 cash award plus $5,000 in "Manilow Bucks" for classroom instrument purchases.

Nominees for the teacher award will be revealed Thursday, Jan. 27, when online voting opens, according to organizers. The educator with the most votes will be honored during the show.

"Created through the Manilow Music Project, a program of the Manilow Fund, the Manilow Music Teacher Award honors educators whose passion and dedication help bring music to life for their students," the announcement read.

The concert announcement kicks off what promises to be an exciting year for Manilow, with new music planned for 2026, organizers revealed. He recently released a music video for his new single "Once Before I Go," filmed at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

The song was produced by Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Demonte Posey, and written by Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford.

Manilow has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide during his five-decade career. Billboard and R&R magazines named him the No. 1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time. He has released over 40 albums and earned 51 Top 40 singles, including 13 No. 1s and 28 Top 10 hits.

The tour release added that Manilow founded the Manilow Music Project, which has donated millions of dollars in instruments and resources to schools nationwide.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. Local and partner presales open Thursday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

All tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. and will be available at ticketmaster.com, RuppArena.com or in person at the Central Bank Center Box Office from 12-4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.