Basketball legend and UK Athletics Hall of Famer Vernon Hatton dies at 89

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Vernon Hatton, a basketball legend and UK Athletics Hall of Famer has died at the age of 89.

According to a release from UK Athletics, Vernon was known as a member of the "Fiddlin’ Five," an All-America honoree, and the leading scorer for Kentucky's 1958 NCAA National Championship team. Hatton also helped lead UK to the 1958 title, the fourth in school history.

"The Lexington, Kentucky, native was tabbed All-America First Team by Converse Yearbook and the Helms Foundation in 1958 and was a member of the 1958 Final Four All-Tournament Team and the NCAA All-Regional Team. Hatton was also an All-Southeastern Conference First Team selection by the league’s coaches and a second-team selection by the media," UK Athletics says.

The release adds, "Hatton scored 1,153 career points and averaged double-figure scoring in all three seasons of varsity basketball. He hit one of the most memorable shots in program history, sinking a 47-foot shot with one second remaining in overtime to force a second overtime vs. Temple, a game UK would eventually win in triple overtime. He also hit a layup with 17 seconds left vs. Temple in the national semifinals for a one-point victory and a ticket to the championship game."

You can find Hatton's number 52 jersey hanging from the rafters in Rupp Arena.

Hatton attended Lafayette High School in Lexington and was named 1954 Kentucky Mr. Basketball. The release says he is survived by his wife, Suzanne, and three sons Terry, Steve and Jeff.




