Bath County family waits for disability decision months after stroke, heart disease diagnosis

BATH COUNTY, KY (LEX News) — Josh and Latosha Craig grew up in Bath County and have been married for nearly 20 years. Before his health issues, Josh spent years working with heavy equipment and helping provide for his family.

"The Craigs have a personality that is contagious," said Justin Perkins, pastor of Worth Church.

Latosha Craig said everything changed in late February when her husband began feeling ill.

"Josh was sick for a few days and we just kept putting it off because we thought it was diabetes," she said. "Then he called me and said something wasn't right, he needed to go to the hospital."

Doctors soon determined Josh was having a stroke. While treating him, they discovered he also had severe heart disease.

"When they told me he had heart disease, my exact words were, 'We're here for a stroke,'" Latosha Craig said.

Josh later underwent open-heart surgery, receiving six bypasses. While he continues to recover, the stroke caused permanent damage to his right side, making it impossible for him to return to the work he once did.

"He worked every day to provide for us and that came to an end," Latosha Craig said.

The loss of Josh's income has created financial challenges for the family as medical bills have climbed into the thousands of dollars. Latosha Craig said they filed for disability benefits in March but are still waiting for a decision.

"We're still waiting and still haven't been approved," she said.

As the family continues to wait, members of the community have stepped in to offer support.

Perkins said he wanted to help when he learned what the family was facing.

"So when I heard the news, wow, what are we going to do?" Perkins said. "We have to get with these people, pray for them, be in their corner and let them know we're with them the whole time."

Despite that support, the family continues to make difficult financial decisions while waiting for updates on Josh's disability claim.

"It's hard because some months we think, are we going to pay the electric bill or buy groceries for the kids?" Latosha Craig said.

She said the family learned last month that a doctor still needs to review the case. Until then, they continue to wait while focusing on Josh's recovery.

Those interested in learning more about the Craig family's situation can visit their GoFundMe page,Fundraiser for LaTosha Craig by Victoria Shuffler : Support Josh’s Heart Healing Journey

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv.