Bath County measles cases rise from one to 11 as outbreak spreads across Kentucky

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Measles cases continue to rise across Kentucky, including in Bath County, where the number of confirmed cases has increased from one to 11.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reports 194 confirmed measles cases statewide. Measles - Cabinet for Health and Family Services

UK St. Claire officials say the hospital is taking steps to prepare as measles cases increase in the region.

“Bath County is in our service area. All of those surrounding counties are in our service area,” said Lynda Skaggs, who works in infection prevention at UK St. Claire.

Skaggs, who has worked in the medical field for more than 40 years, said residents outside Bath County should also pay attention to the increase in cases because people routinely travel between communities. “People travel and they go to places, they go to community events from other counties, and I think it's important to know what other counties are experiencing so those counties can take precautions also,” Skaggs said.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air. Kentucky health officials say the virus can remain in an airspace for up to two hours after an infected person leaves. Symptoms can include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes and a rash.

Skaggs said people should take the increase seriously but not panic.

Anyone who believes they have been exposed or begins developing symptoms should contact a healthcare provider before going to a doctor's office or emergency room and recommends calling ahead before entering a medical facility if measles. “We can make preparations for them,” Skaggs said. “Lots of times we will go to them instead of them coming to us.”

Of Kentucky's 194 confirmed cases, the state lists 192 as involving people who were either unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown. One case involved a person who had received one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, while another involved a person who had received two or more doses.

“Vaccination is the number one way to prevent this disease,” Skaggs said.

Anyone with questions about measles, possible exposure or their vaccination status should contact a healthcare provider or local health department.

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