Bath County Memorial Library brings back haunted library

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bath County Memorial Library held its first haunted library event since before the pandemic on Saturday, giving the community a Halloween fright they had been missing for years.

The event marked the return of a beloved tradition that began in 2017 but was put on hold during COVID-19. 14 librarians transformed their workplace into a spooky maze complete with witches, skeletons, and tombstones.

"We love doing things for our community. We're an outreach library," said Holly Howard, library assistant director.

Howard described the haunted library as her passion project among the various community events the library organizes.

"We each have that one thing that's our baby. That's what this is for me," Howard said.

The free event allowed the librarians to showcase their creativity while providing scares for visitors of all ages. Community members expressed excitement about the tradition's return.

"It's been great scares. Great actors and definitely something to revisit and give it a go next year," said Brady McCarty, a Bath County resident.

The haunted library serves a dual purpose beyond entertainment, according to Howard.

"This brings people here and it allows them to see the good things that we do and to have some fun," Howard said.

The library plans to continue the Halloween tradition with another haunted event scheduled for Thursday, coinciding with Bath County's trick-or-treating night.