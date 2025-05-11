Bath County nonprofit preparing for annual summer camp for people with disabilities

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — While summer break is about to begin, not every school in our area will stay empty after the final bell rings.

Crossroads Elementary is set to place to host to a tradition of fun for people with disabilities.

The annual summer camp through Special Needs Camp of Kentucky.

"During camp, we'll do arts and crafts. We also take field trips, stuff they don't get to do normally, Special Needs Camp of Kentucky president Katelyn Harvey said.

"We've gone to the Space Science Center in Morehead, We've gone swimming. We've gone to Lexington for Lexington Legends games, they love that. Atmosphere that they don't normally get to do."

Harvey is at the helm of the nonprofit, always working to expand access for differently abled people across Kentucky.

Efforts that are greatly aided by support from Bath County Schools in providing facilities for this summer camp.

"If it wasn't for the school system, we don't know what we'd do because we wouldn't have any place to go," Harvey said.

"We have people from Bath, Rowan, Montgomery. We have an individual that comes from Cynthiana, one from Louisville. We're trying to expand and provide those resources for family members because there's nothing in Eastern Kentucky."

Harvey's passion comes from strong family roots.

Not only was her mother a long time volunteer and eventual director of Special Needs Camp of Kentucky, but Katelyn's sister is a massive inspiration to stay in this line of work.

"My sister has Down Syndrome so that's the reason I do this. To give her the opportunity to meet other people that she normally wouldn't get to," Harvey said.

"To see them excited everyday about what's going to happen, that's the reason I do it is to see their smile."

If you want to learn more about this year's summer camp and everything else the nonprofit has going on, click here.