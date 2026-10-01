Bath County veterans work to get monument wall built: 'This is a lifetime thing'

BATH COUNTY, KY (LEX News) — Veterans in Bath County say one thing they miss most after leaving the military is the bond they shared while serving. Now, members of VFW Post 7497 hope a planned monument wall at the Bath County Sportsplex will provide a place to honor veterans, preserve their stories and bring the community together.

Post Commander Theresa Williamson said veterans often need a place where they can reconnect with others who understand their experiences.

“It is really important to have that space and they can go have that camaraderie when they were in the service,” Williamson said.

For some veterans, those experiences have not always been recognized.

“When I was growing up, you didn’t really see any female veterans,” said Navy veteran Deborah Sexton. “They don't really recognize us as being veterans.”

Others reflect on their military service with pride.

“I’m proud of what I did,” Navy veteran Jerry Sexton said. “I loved the Navy and if I had to do it all over, I would still be in there.”

Veterans involved with the project say Bath County lacks a dedicated monument or memorial honoring local service members.

“We hardly have any kind of things for veterans around here,” Jerry Sexton said.

To change that, VFW Post 7497 is working to build a monument wall at the Bath County Sportsplex. The organization has already secured space for the project but still needs to raise tens of thousands of dollars before construction can begin.

Supporters say the wall would serve as more than a place of remembrance. They hope it will also help educate future generations about military service and sacrifice.

“With the sports complex, there are going to be kids that won’t know what a veteran is,” Army veteran Tony Belcher said. “They will be able to walk by it and help them to learn a little bit.”

Williamson said the monument is designed to grow alongside the community for years to come.

“This is a lifetime thing that can grow with the community for many years to come,” she said.

The VFW continues to seek donations, grants and community support to help fund the project. Veterans involved say while the monument is still in the planning stages, its impact could last for generations.

The VFW continues to seek donations, grants and community support to help fund the project.

As part of those efforts, the organization is hosting a fundraiser Saturday at the Bath County Sportsplex. The event will feature a car and motorcycle show, along with several vendors, with proceeds benefiting the monument project.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv.