Bath County warming shelter is ready to help those who may need a warm place

BATH COUNTY, KY — In response to the Governor's emergency declaration, warming centers are opening throughout the state. These centers, including one in Bath County at Owingsville Christian Church, can provide a warm place to stay if power is lost during the winter storm.

Owingsville Christian Church has been in Bath County for decades. It is in the middle of town, and it is opening its doors to serve the community.

"Difficult times like now, we want to be able to open these doors to anyone who might be without heat," said Owingsville Christian Church pastor Sean Bailey, wh has been the pastor for over twenty years. "Anyone that might be in need of blankets or food or anything at all, we are opening up to them."

Bailey adds that the church isn't worried about running out of room.

"If there are too many that come here, we will move them to our fellowship hall and our basement. We are blessed with a lot of square footage, so we'll be able to bring them in," said Bailey.

Throughout the storm, the roads will become more complicated to travel on. Even though snow plows will do their best to keep up if someone needs to get to the warming center, Bath County Emergency Management will be there to help.

"If there is someone in need to get here, then our emergency management team will help them get here," said Bailey.

Despite the storm conditions, Bailey and local emergency management are ready to do what they can to keep people safe. Bailey adds, "With the storm coming in as bad as it's going to be, we're prepared for anything."

Owingsville Christian Church will keep the warming center open as long as needed throughout the week. If you need a ride to a Bath County warming center, call Bath County Emergency Management at (606) 674-6056