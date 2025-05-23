Baxter's plans to rebuild after EF-4 tornado destroys south location

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A popular coffee shop in Pulaski County is planning to rebuild after an EF-4 tornado last Friday destroyed its south location. Baxter's Coffee has been a community favorite for decades.

"It's a melting pot for everyone in the community," Owner Jay Tuttle said.

Baxter's Coffee noted on Facebook that its south location is beyond repair.

A member of Redeemer Lutheran Church says she and many of her friends are regulars.

"We all love going here. They have the best coffee," Sally Potapenko said.

"Everybody is out offering help and our community has just been wildly supportive," Tuttle said.

While Baxter's other locations remain open, Tuttle is thankful no one was in Baxter's south when the tornado hit.

"That store closed at 7 so everyone was long gone," Tuttle noted.

Reflecting on the devastation, Tuttle is grateful for the response in Pulaski County and beyond. "Our community has really rallied behind us to help us head in the right direction," Tuttle said.

A place of comfort in the community, Baxter's Coffee has been as a staple in the community since 2001.

"We all love it...there's always a line to get in which speaks for itself, and they have good pastries too," Potapenko said.

It's a labor of love for Potapenko, Tuttle, and so many others.