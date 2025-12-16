BBBS partners with UK College of Engineering to provide 40 bikes to local kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass partnered with University of Kentucky students to give 40 bikes to children in need during a special holiday event on Tuesday.

Volunteers gathered at the Big Ass Fans building on Citation Road to distribute the bicycles to kids participating in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Students from the UK College of Engineering helped assemble the bikes before the giveaway.

"A bike at Christmas is so it's a rite of passage for a child. So this is a really special day to be able to kind of support our kids during the holidays," said Meredith Watts, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass.

The event brought together community volunteers and university students to ensure local children have bicycles during the holiday season.