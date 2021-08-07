BBN gearing up for football season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We are now less than four weeks from the start of UK Football season!

This weekend, Big Blue Nation returned to Kroger Field for the annual UK Fan Day.

It's a way to give fans a taste of the action as players held an open practice.

"It feels really good to be back in the stadium. It was nice watching it from home but you just don't get the same feel and get to know the players and see the team in action so it was nice," said Ben Little.

"Yeah we're excited. We think we should do well. I hope some of these new players are as good as they sound like they might be," said Rick Maurer.