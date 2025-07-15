BCTC instructor remembers Christina Combs, nursing student murdered in church shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the aftermath of Sunday’s tragic shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church, classmates and instructors are honoring the life of 34-year-old Christina Combs, who was set to graduate this December as a nursing student from Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

Described as "incredibly dedicated," Christina was a working mother of five, and her passion for nursing was evident to everyone around her," said Dixie Webb, Combs' instructor. "I believe that's what she hoped to do when she started practice."

Throughout her time at BCTC, Christina stood out for her eagerness to engage and learn.

"She was always staying after class, wanting to talk more about her experiences, either with lab or simulation or in clinical," Webb said.

Webb described her as someone who was destined to be "an outstanding nurse."

The demands of nursing school are significant, requiring an average of 17 to 20 hours a week for lab, clinical, or lecture sessions.

"I feel devastated that this has happened to somebody with so much potential," Webb said.

Christina, along with her mother, Beverly Gumm, were murdered during Sunday's shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church. They both leave behind a family that is now facing unimaginable grief.

Christina's husband and her father remain hospitalized, receiving treatment for their injuries.

Star Rutherford, Christina's sister, reflected on the impact her sister had on her life, especially during her pregnancy with her son.

"His name is Christopher, her name was Christina. I named him after her," Star shared.

Christina's classmates also remember her as someone who was always aware of the concerns and struggles of others. In light of the tragedy, they have started a GoFundMe page to support her family during this difficult time.

"Really getting through nursing school does depend on having a support system, and that support system is frequently your classmates," Webb said.

Christina Combs will be remembered not only for her dedication to her studies and her future as a nurse but also for her kindness and commitment as a mother, friend, and classmate.

As the community mourns this tragic loss, they rally together to support Christina’s family and honor her.

