Be Ready Lexington preparing for winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Busy preparing for a significant winter storm expected Sunday morning, Lexington Emergency Management has tips for home, vehicle and pet emergency kits on BeReadyLexington.com.

Lexington's Emergency Management team sends this reminder to people who may be on the road as it prepares for a winter storm threat.

"If it's a lot of snow or ice, people may not be able to get to you to pull you out of the ditch," said Emily Fay, Public Information Officer for Lexington Emergency Management.

Fay said if you're on the road, pack extra supplies in your vehicle.

"In case you're stuck in there for a little while...extra blankets, water, food, medication if you need it, keep that on you. It becomes important as we get into like the treacherous weather territory," Fay noted.

Staying weather aware into this weekend, Fay urges people to carry cash, especially in the event of power outages.

"When we face power outages, we're looking at banking systems going down, ATMs, card machines not working, and we really don't, especially these days, we don't have cash on us, so it's always good to have a couple hundred bucks set aside," Fay said.

According to Fay, if you have that cash in that situation, keep this in mind.

"General rule of thumb when you go to like a small business, most of the time they have a sign that they can't break 50 or 100 dollar bills, so keep things under 20 dollar bills just to make sure you have something in there," Fay noted.

In the latter part of the week, Fay addressed the overall outlook for Be Ready Lexington and forecast late this weekend.

"Just a general preparedness, for getting some of that, being prepared to salt driveways, shovel yourself out. It's very broad at this point and that's the frustrating part," Fay said.

Fay emphasizes her biggest takeaway.

"Information is your biggest friend when it comes to severe weather, knowing what's coming, knowing when it's coming and how you can be prepared," Fay noted.

The overall message from Fay? Stay warm and make a plan as winter storm preparations continue.

