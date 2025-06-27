Bear sighting in Woodford County, officials attempting to locate

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Versailles Police Department reports that a bear was seen in Woodford County on Friday.

According to police, they are working with the KY Fish and Wildlife to relocate the bear away from public areas.

Police note that the bear is not a threat to the public, but ask that you do not approach or feed it.

The bear was last seen on the Stourbridge and the Rose Bay Court on Friday morning.

If you spot the bear, police ask that you call them at 859-873-3126 or KY Fish and Wildlife at 502-227-2221.