Beasley Drive multi-use path aims to improve pedestrian safety in Woodford County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. — A new multi-use path is in the works in Woodford County, with local leaders saying the project will provide a safer connection for pedestrians, bicyclists and students traveling to the Falling Springs Recreation Center.

Versailles Mayor Laura Dake said the Beasley Drive project will include a 10-foot-wide multi-use path leading up Beasley Drive toward the recreation center.

“It’s just a way to connect people because right now what we see are people walking up the road to get there, walking on the grass,” Dake said.

The city of Versailles is leading the project, which Dake said is focused on improving accessibility and connectivity in the area.

Versailles is working with Woodford County, the state and R.J. Corman to create a spur off an existing walking path. Dake said the new connection will lead to the intersection of Falling Springs Boulevard, Beasley Drive and Tyrone Pike.

The project begins on the other side of Tyrone Pike, where Dake said funding has also been approved for a new crosswalk.

A new sidewalk is also planned in front of the senior center. It will loop around and connect with the existing sidewalk serving the recreation center.

Asphalt work is expected to begin within the next few weeks. Dake said most of the work should be completed within 30 days, with construction set to wrap up in the next few months.

“We’re going to be able to get it done by the end of the year,” Dake said.

According to Dake, the project will cost more than $100,000.