Beating the heat: Shaved ice to the rescue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Summer is all about fun and games, but staying cool at the same time can be challenging.

"We are sweating, trying to find ways to beat the heat," said Heather Crowell, of Orlando.

She's in town visiting family and decided to treat her kids to a frozen treat before they hit the mulch at Masterston Station Park.

"We loved shaved ice, could do that every day," she said.

Crowell understands the importance of being prepared for hot weather.

"The heat will zap the life out of you, super important to stay hydrated," she said.

"It is really unpleasant as a parent if your children are uncomfortable. They are going to get whiny and clingy," Crowell added.

But all things considered, Crowell says for her it's better than watching television on the couch.

"It's nice to just be able to get outside and enjoy nature," she said.

Crowell isn't letting the high temperatures interfere with her vacation plans.

"It's super important to me. I just love creating memories," she said.

