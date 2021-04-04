Beattyville benefit concert raises money for businesses impacted by flooding

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. — The Downtown Beattyville Alliance and Lee County Tourism Commission hosted a benefit concert on Saturday to raise money for businesses affected by historic flooding in March.

“We need [businesses] to get opened up and back going again to bring life back to our town and just get back to normalcy,” said Lee County Tourism Director Dedra Brandenburg.

81 businesses in Beattyville were affected by the historic March flood and many have struggled to recover because of the severity of the damage, according to Brandenburg.

Donations from the benefit concert will go towards the Local Love Small Business Flood Relief Fund, which will begin offering grants to businesses impacted by the flooding.

The event took place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Town Square on Main Street and featured a lineup of eight local musicians.

“We had to help,” said Michael Johnson, who played in the concert with his band Middle Fork Grass. “It’s my hometown and you just can’t stand by and see something like this go to the wayside.”

Donated items were also raffled during the concert to help raise money.

Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill said the fundraiser will provide much-needed help to business owners in Lee County, but he also wants people to see the concert as a sign of hope and progress.

“The people here now have a chance to come out in the sun and the breeze and what nice weather and kind of have a little bit of celebration for how far we've come,” Caudill said.

Donations are still being accepted online to help support Beattyville businesses.