Behind-the-scenes look at BraveHearts Equine Center

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new partnership in the equine industry is giving people a behind-the-scenes look at the largest draft horse rescue in Kentucky.

Bravehearts Equine Center, located in Bourbon County, is now offering tours of their equine rescue and sanctuary.

David Waronker is the owner and says their mission is to shelter, rehabilitate, and train equines saved from neglect, abuse, and slaughter.

"We rescue as many draft horses as possible," explains Waronker. "Those horses are bound for slaughter, or in bad conditions or bad situations. When I come up and see the progress, especially on a guy like Leo here, with his story, it's just unbelievable and he's looking great."

Leo is one of 140 horses at BraveHearts Equine Center. He came from a kill pen, extremely emaciated, but is in rehab and doing much better. He has gained 200 lbs since being at the rescue.

Bravehearts has now partnered with horse country, offering an opportunity for people to connect with equines and learn about their stories of rehabilitation and recovery.

"The beauty of having tours and experiences, is to come see it first hand, we're not just talking here, we are leading by action," says Executive Director of Horse Country Hallie Hardy.

These experiences will also provide funding. All proceeds will go towards BraveHearts and its mission.

"BraveHearts is now one of five non-profit members within our horse county family who really, really look out after those neglected horses and those stores and provide incredible care, provide forever homes," explains Hardy.

Waronker says it's also another way to raise awareness.

"I don't believe the public is aware that horse slaughter is happening. You know, even though it's not legal in the US, it is legal in Mexico and Canada. We have to get the word out about saving these animals or as many as we can," says Waronker

To learn more,click here.

Dec. 5 - 8, BraveHearts will host Christmas on the Farm. There will be a visit from Santa, hayride tours, activities for the kids, and you will meet several of the rescues.

